ROCKPORT, KY. — Dorothy E. Park of Rockport, Kentucky went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. Ms. Park was born December 24, 1918, in Rockport, Kentucky to the late Dr. A.D. and Ida Smith Park.
She arrived and left the world during quarantine. During the 101 years she was on the earth she saw many things such as the use of electricity and cars in this area, wars from WWI to the current day conflicts. She lived during the Depression, and other changes in the world that none of us today could imagine.
She was determined to pay for her education from Western Kentucky University by working for her father at the health department recording births and deaths. Ms. Park was a teacher and worked for Ohio County Board of Education for 37 years.
The Park family was very close and throughout life traveled together, visiting 48 states and their capitals. Ms. Park had a love of reading that she acquired from her father. Even in her later years she read 100 plus books per year. She loved growing all kinds of flowers in her yard and taking care of all the neighborhood cats.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her 4 siblings, J.W. Park, William “Bill” Edmund Park, James Park and Helen Park.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sister-in-law, Juanita Park; great nephew, Kevin Park; caregivers, Linda Burgess and Phillip Brown; two special friends, Elaine Norcia and Kandi Brown and a host of other friends and former students.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Centertown United Methodist Church, 2199 State Route 85 West, Centertown, KY 42328, where she was a faithful member.
Private graveside services will be held at Mason Fairview Cemetery in Rockport, Kentucky with Rev. Mike Atkins officiating. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements of Ms. Park.
Online condolences may be left by visiting Dorothy E. Park’s memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented