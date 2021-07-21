HAWESVILLE — Dorothy Elaine Scott, 66, of Hawesville, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born in Hancock County on Dec. 15, 1954, to Carl Wayne and Maxine Voyles Muffett. Dot was the owner of Weber Store for 20 years. She loved serving the community and treated everyone as family. Dot loved all animals and helped save many. She was always willing to help anyone, especially family in a time of need. She worked hard but enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to yard sales.
Dot was preceded in death by her father, Carl Wayne Muffett; and her father-in-law, Herman Scott.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bryant Keith Scott; son Michael Ray Scott; daughter Nicki (Justin Gay) Scott; grandchildren Michael Bryant Scott and Alexis Gay; her mother, Maine Puckett; sister Kathy (Sam) Elliott; mother-in-law Dolly Scott; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Roseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented