Dorothy Elizabeth Quinn Ensor, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Ronald Dee Quinn and Opal Eunice (Thomas) Quinn. Dorothy loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin Ensor; her daughter, Penny Kay Ensor; her son, James Marvin “Bo” Ensor; her two brothers, Donald Ray Quinn and Charles Dee Quinn; and her sister, Shyrl Kay Quinn McDonald.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Robbie Wayne Quinn; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers, William Quinn, Terry Joseph Quinn, Freddy James “Bobby” Quinn, and Carl Eugene “Gene” Quinn; her sisters, Betty Lee Devins, Mary Theresa Grigsby, and Brenda Joyce Pearl; a special friend, Sharon Kost; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In keeping with current health and safety directives, a private service will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family of Dorothy Ensor, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY, 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Dorothy Ensor may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
