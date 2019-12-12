BOWLING GREEN — Dorothy England Bratcher, 75, of Bowling Green, formerly of Cloverport, entered into Heaven’s gates on Dec. 11, 2019, while at Hospice of Southern KY.
The Breckinridge County native was born Aug. 25, 1944, to the late Bryce and Grace England. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Ed Tom England; one sister-in-law, Faye England; and in-laws Robert and Maxine Bratcher.
Dorothy graduated from Hancock County High School in 1962. She retired after working 34 years from GE of Tell City, Indiana. She was a beloved member of Lakeview Fellowship Church.
Dorothy’s love for God, her family and friends were her passion and delight in life. She found great joy in helping care for her grandchildren, playing games with friends and participating in church activities.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Danny, of 56 years; daughter Danna Frank (Alan); and two grandchildren, Bryson and Lydia. She is also survived by three brothers, Cecil England, James Ralph England (Wilma) and Paul England (Pam); one sister, Mary England; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Cloverport United Methodist Church with the funeral at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Falls of Rough.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern KY or Lakeview Fellowship Church.
