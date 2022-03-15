BEAVER DAM — Dorothy Faye Baggarly, 81, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home with her son by her side. Mrs. Baggarly retired from Cowden’s and was a member of the D.A.R.
Survivors: son, James Neal (Terri) Baggarly.
Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery. Visitation: 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
