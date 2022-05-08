BREMEN — Dorothy Francis Stewart, 89, of Bremen, died at her home Friday, May 6, 2022. She was a homemaker and member of Powers Chapel General Baptist Church in Bremen.
Survivors: sons, Terry (Lisa) Stewart and Gary (Annette) Stewart; and brother, Charles “Bebo” (Pat) Jones.
Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Powers Chapel General Baptist Church in Bremen. Burial: Gish Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented