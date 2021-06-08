Dear family and friends, please share in the celebration of a special and loving woman, our mother, Dorothy Franey Barnard. Mom passed on Sunday in the comfort of her home at the age of 92. She was born March 19, 1929, to the late Mary Alice and Walter Franey. She was the last remaining of 11 children. Dot was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville where she also attended grade school and high school. She served in many capacities of the church throughout the years but was especially involved in the funeral dinner ministry, alter society, Legion of Mary, church picnics, and received the Sophia Award for outstanding senior citizen in 2004.
Dot was a wonderful woman, wife, and mother who spent more than 35 years alone on the family farm. She was an amazing cook, enjoyed visits and card games with friends and family, loved gardening and canning and taking walks with her best friend.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the staff of Hospice, especially Lisa and Michele, who provided much love and support to Dot and the family during the past few months.
Thank you, Heavenly Father, for blessing us all with our memories of
mom. May God give us the grace to reunite once again...eternally.
Dot is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Joe Barnard and their son, Mike Barnard. She is survived by her children, Joe (Sharon) Barnard, Debbie Barnard Drury, Danny (Joanne) Barnard, Carolyn (David) Rogers, daughter-in-law Bernie Murphy Barnard; grandchildren Matt and Wes Short, Stephanie Higgs, Jason Howard, Randall Jay Drury, Jr., Jennifer Ralph, Julia Hansford, Joe Barnard, Brandon and Lindsey
Barnard, Ryan Rogers; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. The burial will follow at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
All who attend services for Dot shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding
personal protective masks.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations for masses at St. Mary of the Woods, 10534 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378; Hospice of Western KY, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; or to the Endowment Fund at Trinity High School, 10510, Main Cross St. Whitesville, KY 42378.
