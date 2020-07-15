Dorothy Gene Hack, 77, of Boonville, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born September 1, 1942, in Breckenridge County, to the late Hugh Lafayette Haycraft and Ophelia Marie Payne Haycraft. Dottie was a homemaker, worked at G.E., and worked as a cafeteria worker at Newton Parrish. She enjoyed reading and square dancing, but most of all she loved spending time with all her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Howard, and Margaret Y. Haycraft.
Dottie is survived by her husband, John Wesley Hack; son, Wesley Hack and his wife, Maureen; and daughter, Emily Gheyssens and her husband, Gregg; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Robert, Dagon, Haley, Johnny, Lauren and Bailey; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Fay Bilderback, Caroline Anderson, Betty Thompson and Sheila Downs; and two brothers, Joe Haycraft and Jack Haycraft.
The funeral service for Dottie Hack will be held at noon Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dottie Hack may be left at www.glenncares.com.
