CALHOUN — Dorothy Hatfield Fishburn McDaniel, 88, of Calhoun, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Riverside Nursing & Rehab in Calhoun. She was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Buell, the daughter of Noah A. and Clara Bratcher Hatfield.
Dorothy was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for 50 years. She loved to go eat and travel.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Rondel Fishburn, who passed away June 1992; and her second husband, Frank McDaniel, who passed away September 2019.
Left to honor Dorothy’s memory are her daughter, Cynthia Fulkerson (Alan) of Livia; her son, Michael Fishburn (Janice) of Chesapeake, Virginia; three grandchildren, Sabrina Fishburn-Selander (Ben), Jeremy (Lynnsie) and Jonathan Fulkerson; and three great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Brooklynn and Shelby Lynn Fulkerson.
