DYER — Dorothy J “Beanie” Ramsey, 69, of Dyer, died September 24, 2021 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Ramsey; sons, Samuel Ramsey and Nathan Ramsey; daughters, Alpha Rose Dowell, Tammy Compton, April Logsdon, Tonya Magness, Crystal Tucker; brothers, Bussy Carman, Bobby Carman and Jimmy Carman; sisters, Anna Mae Sosh, Betty Perry, Patsy Hall and Dellie Ford
Private graveside service: Hudson Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Dorothy Ramsey Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.
