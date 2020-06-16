NEWTONVILLE, IN — Dorothy J. Howell, 88, of Newtonville, Indiana passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana.
Dorothy had worked for General Electric in both Tell City and Owensboro.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Cathy Landingham and her husband, Ken; and Sandy Webb; sister, Carolyn Smith and her husband, Rex.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church in Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Baptist Church.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana is entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
