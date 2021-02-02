Dorothy J. Mattingly, 76, of Maceo, passed away after a long battle with cancer, on Jan. 31, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Whitesville, the youngest of seven children of the late Bill and Rose C. Edge Russelburg.
She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, retired from GE with 35 years of service, and worked at the Yelvington precinct on Election Day for several years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bernard Russelburg, James Phillip (infant) Russelburg, Charles Russelburg, Gerald Russelburg; her sister, Rita Howard and sons Joseph Paul (Joey) Mattingly and Bernard A. (Bernie) Mattingly.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, William A. (Bill) Mattingly; children, Stacy Mattingly (Tom Hatch), of Minneapolis, Minnesota, David (Cathy) Mattingly, of Owensboro, Mary (Danny) Froehlich, of Owensboro, Rose M. Mattingly, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, and John (Sheila Millay) Mattingly, of Owensboro. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Kathleen Thompson, of Owensboro; and sister-in-law, Mary Russelburg, of Owensboro.
Dorothy and Bill have been blessed with 13 grandchildren, Anthony (Nicole) Pace, Elisabet (Emmanuel) Gonzalez, Davina (Chris) Henderson, Jaime (Blake) Main, Erin Froehlich, Amber (Michael) Mrnak, Chris (Amy Underkofler) Froehlich, Brandy (Ryan) McClure, Allie Mattingly, Issac (Morgan) Mattingly, Cole (Brittany) Mattingly, Kaitlyn Mattingly (Brandon Norris) and Brooke Mattingly (Daniel Johnson). They were also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, Miyah Gunter, Gabriel Pace, Aleia Henderson, Kylah Henderson, Gunner Henderson, Skyler Main, Sydney Main, Gavin Mrnak, Harper Mrnak, Duke Froehlich, Dashiel Froehlich, Dakota Towery, Kely McCallister, Alijah Carlisle, Keiara Mattingly and Austyn Mattingly. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Fr. Tom Buckman for his visits and prayers, to family and members of the community for their support, and the caregivers from Hospice who aided the family during Dorothy’s journey.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at St. Pius X Church with Fr. Tom Buckman officiating. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. A private prayer service will be held.
The number of those attending the visitation or graveside service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Pius X’s Renovation Project or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
