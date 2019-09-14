Dorothy Jean Bartlett, 82, of Sacramento, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 13, 1937, in St. Lawrence to the late Edward Calhoun Johnson and Agnes Euphrasia Coomes. Dorothy enjoyed boating, camping and hanging out with her family at Rough River for many years. She was known for working word search puzzles, loved to cook and enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas time, and making candy. Dorothy also was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Bartlett; a sister, Mary Thelma Hardin; and five brothers, Mitchell, George, Pat, Clayton and Phillip Johnson.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sheila Van Matre (Randy) of Owensboro and Brenda Igleheart (Donald) of McLean County; grandchildren Lacey Hitchens, Brett Downing (Kathleen), Chase Downing (Hannah), Madison Igleheart, Bailey Igleheart and Cole Igleheart; great-grandchildren Sean Hitchens, Brooklyn Hitchens, Corbin Downing, Hudson Downing and Cara Downing; sisters Edith McKay, Louise Crowe, Mildred Payne, Linda Coomes, Judy Freels and Debbie Johnson, all of Owensboro; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
The memorial service for Dorothy Bartlett will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. the same day at church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, Texas 75267-8572.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Memories and condolences for the family of Dorothy Bartlett may be left at www.glenncares.com.
