LEWISPORT — Dorothy Jean Emmick, 86, of Lewisport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Lewisport Apr. 1, 1936, to the late Allen L. and Mary L. Sipes Covetts. Dorothy was a member of Lewisport United Methodist Church and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was the leader of the Young Adult Methodist Church Group, a former Girl Scout Leader, a PTA officer, and a former Hancock County Democratic Chairwoman. Dorothy enjoyed her grandchildren and Kentucky Wildcat basketball.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Emmick; daughter, Dorothy Jean Emmick; and siblings, James A. “Abby” Covetts, Billy Covetts, Mary Covetts, Faye Bittel, and Betty Voyles.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Lisa (Chris) Aldridge, Jerry (Martha) Emmick, and Kevin (Rhonda) Emmick; grandchildren, Christopher Emmick, Dustin Hartman, Jamison Hartman, Blair Emmick, and Taylor Emmick; great-grandchildren, Ethan Emmick, Will Emmick, Mallory Hartman, Mason Hartman, Grayson Hartman, and Carlie Hartman; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Louise Cohron and Sue Allen; sister-in-laws, Iris Faye Covetts and Joyce Covetts; caregivers, Enola Taylor, Freda Boone, and Susan Taylor; long time friend, Marlene Westerfield; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the Critical Care Unit at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for their wonderful care.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Dorthy’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisport United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at http://gibsonandsonfh.com.
