EUREKA, Ind. — Dorothy Jean Harris, 90, of Eureka, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Bakers Creek Baptist Church and had been a homemaker.
Survivors include her children, Donald Wayne Harris, Pamela Isaac, and Marsha Kay Harris; and sister, Thelma Owens.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Bakers Creek Baptist Church.
