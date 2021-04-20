Dorothy Jean Martin Gullett, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, with her son and daughter by her side. She was born Oct. 29, 1934, in Owensboro, to the late Oscar and Pauline Williams Martin. Dorothy was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she was a past Worthy Matron several times. She enjoyed working in her yard and her flower garden, loved her dogs, and also made many trips to Myrtle Beach, which was her favorite beach location.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William “Bill” Gullett Sr.
Dorothy is survived by her son, William “Tom” Gullett Jr. (Jennie); a daughter, Tamara Hayden (Bob); her grandchildren, Matt Gullett, Lucas Gullett (Alice), Emily Martha (Chris), Alison Latham (Lincoln), Amy Payne (Andy), and Kyle Hayden (Meredith); great-grandchildren, Abraham Martha, Meadow Martha, Eleanor Gullett, Lucy Latham, Lily Latham, Brooks Latham, Adelyn Payne, Noah Payne, Alivia Payne, Sadie Jean Hayden, and Clark Hayden; two sisters, Judy Spence and Shirley Eisenmenger; also a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Dorothy Gullett, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dorothy Gullett may be left at www.glenncares.com.
