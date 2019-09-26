HAWESVILLE -- Dorothy Jean (Adkins) Miller was born in Hawesville on Oct. 21, 1928, to Otis and Beatrice (Spencer) Adkins. After a life well lived for 90 years, she entered Heaven's gates on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. She died peacefully at home in Flowery Branch, Georgia, after a two-year struggle with vascular dementia.
Dorothy was valedictorian of the Beechmont High School class of 1946 and loved attending her class reunions, including the one held this year. Besides being a wonderful mother and homemaker to five children, Dorothy worked for the Hancock County Board of Education for over 20 years, retiring as treasurer. In her retirement years, she enjoyed quilt making and traveling with her husband to woodcarving shows.
Dorothy had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of the Hawesville Baptist Church for over 50 years before moving her membership to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Over the years, she was always active with her church, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school.
Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas Orville Miller. She was also predeceased by two sons, Thomas W. Miller and David L. Miller; one sister, Gloria Adkins Paulison; and one brother, Otis Miller Adkins. Dorothy is survived by her son, Neil A. Miller, of Clawson, Michigan; daughters Robin M. Young, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, and Paula J. Tolbert and husband Joe, of Bradenton, Florida; and one brother, Bruce Adkins and wife Maureen, of Hanahan, South Carolina. She is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Robbie Miller, of New York and Devonna Miller, of Temecula, California. Dorothy was lovingly known as "Granny" to her nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday. A brief graveside service will be at Serenity Hills Cemetery in Hawesville on 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Local arrangements are being handled by Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville. www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice.
"Be still and know that I am God." -- Psalm 46:10
