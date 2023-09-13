Dorothy Jean Willyard, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 23, 1936, in Daviess County to the late John A. Sweeney and Emma Norris Sweeney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William I. Willyard; daughter, Melinda Willyard; and five brothers, John, Amos, Walker, Albert, and Herman Sweeney.
Survivors include her son, William B. “Chip” Willyard; daughter, Pam Aull (Thomas); six grandchildren, Amanda Palmer, Eric Hayden, Whitney Reyes-Salas, Destinie Willyard, Sierra Willyard, and Rose Willyard; and seven great-grandchildren, Jordan Hancock, Tyler Hancock, Ayden Palmer, Brooklyn Palmer, Jayce Palmer, Kaia Palmer, and Ely Reyes-Hayden.
The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
