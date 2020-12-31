BEAVER DAM — Dorothy Jewel Blankenship, 97, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. She was born in McHenry to the late Lonnie Earl and Ruth Bennett Maddox. She was a homemaker and a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel R. “Sonny” Blankenship.
Survivors include two sons, Daniel R. (Jane) Blankenship Jr. of Murray and Gary N. Blankenship of Beaver Dam; a daughter, Karen Blankenship Hayes of Clarksville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Dana Blankenship Kelley, Ashley Hayes, Brian Blankenship and Alisa Blankenship; and three great-grandchildren, Colton, Kierstyn and Janasyn.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Homes Inc. in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests expressions take the form of contributions to Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, 302 N. Lafayette St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
