Dorothy Jewell Himes Trogdlen, 99, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Wellington Parc one day shy of her 100th birthday.
She was born Sept. 15, 1921 in Pleasant Ridge to the late Roy and Vera Tucker Himes. Dorothy was a homemaker, seamstress, and loved cooking for her family. She had also worked at General Electric, S. W. Andersons, and Sublett’s Clothing Store. Dorothy was also a charter member of Lewis lane Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Horrell C. Trogdlen, Sr. on June 16, 2016.
Surviving are her daughter, Elvera Leonard and husband David of Utica; her son, Harley Trogdlen and wife Minga of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Jimmy Leonard (Jeannie), Lisa Kay Leonard, Natalie Johnson (Matt), Haley McCauley (Mason), and Mallory Davis (Alex); eight great grandchildren, Brittany Simpson, Austin Leonard, Emory and Harrison McCauley, Jack and Bridget Davis, and Graham and Edie Johnson; and five great great grandchildren, Izzy, Easton, and Ollie Leonard, and Brantley and Braxton Simpson.
The funeral service for Mrs. Trogdlen will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Greenbriar Baptist Church Cemetery in Utica. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Wellington Parc and all their staff for the love and compassionate care they gave Mrs. Trogdlen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
