PIKEVILLE — Dorothy L. Corum, 92, of Pikeville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pikeville. Dorothy Lee Jennings was born Oct. 16, 1927, in McLean County to the late Fred and Corrine Wills Jennings and was married to Thomas Lindy Corum. Dorothy was a homemaker and earlier helped deliver both supplies and parts to her husband in the coal mines. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas L. Corum, who died Oct. 17, 1996.
Survivors include a son, Wendell Earl Corum of McLean County; a daughter, Darlene Hackney of Florida; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Dorothy’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and photos of Dorothy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented