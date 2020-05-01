Dorothy L. Hutchinson, 93, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 4, 1926, in Daviess County to the late Sherman A. and Hattie Alma Merritt Pittman. Dorothy retired from General Electric. She enjoyed working word puzzles and loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Nola.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Denton Hutchinson; grandchild Jamie Inman; and a great-grandchild, Hannah Hutchinson.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryal Allen; three grandchildren, Chad Curtis (Jamie), Erick Hutchinson (Renee) and Lethie Curtis; 10 great-grandchildren, Tala, Dawone, Javaughn, Brittany, Sky, JoHannah, Nathan, Jessie, Cadence and Lily; and is expecting her first great-great-grandchild.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
