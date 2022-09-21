Dorothy Lee Crowe Renfrow, 96, of Utica, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Alvaton. Born April 14, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Eddie Clifton and Pearl Hudson Crowe. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City and had attended Buck Creek Baptist since her move to Utica. Mrs. Renfrow owned and operated several businesses with her late husband, M.E. “Jack” Renfrow including the Kentucky Grill, Car-O-Noda Motel, and Pizza Hut in Central City. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, great-great-great-grandmother, and loving friend.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Jerald Lynn Renfrow and William Glenn Renfrow, and stepsons, Wallace Gene Renfrow, Truman Earl Renfrow, and Randel Lee Renfrow.
Surviving is her daughter, Vicki (Phil) Meredith of Alvaton; her son, Milford Renfrow of Clarksville, Indiana; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Brother Tommy Webb and Brother Steven Hussung will officiate. The entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for Mrs. Renfrow may be shared with the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
