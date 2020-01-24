CENTERTOWN — Dorothy Lee Taylor, 94, of Centertown, peacefully entered her Heavenly home on Jan. 20, 2020. She was born April 16, 1925, in Hancock County to the late James Lewis Atkinson and Myrl Francis Atkinson.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, J. Bryan Taylor Jr.; and her sister, Lillian Atkinson Gregory.
Upon her husband leaving to fight on the Pacific front in World War II, a mere three days after they were married, she proudly served her country by working in a factory to assist in the war effort. After the war, she worked as a secretary at Centertown High School and Beaver Dam Grade School. Of all the roles she faithfully served during her 94 years, none were greater than her role as a follower of Jesus Christ. She was a devoted Christian wife, mother, grandmother (Mamaw) and great-grandmother, who provided daily examples of selflessness, kindness and sacrificial love that will endure throughout her posterity.
She is survived by her two children, Bryan Steven (Lesa) Taylor of Centertown and Debra Taylor (Jim) Newman of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Scott (Jackie) Newman, Brandon Newman, Blake Newman, Bryan Carson (Erin) Taylor, Audrey Taylor (Justin) Frizzell and Alyssa Taylor (Spencer) Brainard; four great-grandchildren, Bryan Newman, James Newman, Aaron Newman and Benjamin Newman; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Oscar) Chappell and Ann (Sam) Hagan.
She departed this world surrounded by those she loved and forever changed. We are so grateful for the life she lived and the time we had with her, but even more, for the loving impact that will long outlive her body. So to Mom, Mamaw, Mamaw Dot, and friend, we say all there is left to say — thank you.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be at Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral homes.com.
