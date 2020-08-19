Dotty Clark, 80, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born August 8, 1940, to the late James Lamar and Mary Ann Payne Monarch. She had a special devotion to our Blessed Mother and prayed many rosaries and chaplets of Divine Mercy. She dearly loved her faith, family, and friends.
She served many years as a nurse and worked at the “old” Owensboro Daviess Co. Hospital, was with Drs. Richard and Gilbert, and the Wendell Foster Center. She also opened the first medical supply office in Owensboro and had the first Hospice office in that building where she also served on the first Hospice board. She graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School and the nursing program in Madisonville.
Dotty was also a singer and sang for many weddings and funerals and directed many choirs including at Our Lady of Lourdes, Blessed Sacrament, and Immaculate Catholic Churches. She had a radio program in high school with Mickey Cecil called “Tips and Top for Teens”. She spent much time cooking for those in need and everybody else. Her life was one of service from caring for the sick, those in need, family, friends, anyone in need of a listening ear, and a giver of spiritual advice. She always said it wasn’t about her, all for the honor and glory of God, but she used his gifts to the fullest. Finally, she had a flair for the dramatic, if you knew her well, you experienced that, and she loved to dance.
Dotty was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert R. W. “Bobby” Clark, sisters, Julie Brandle and Marie Tooley, and a brother, Tony Monarch.
Surviving are her children, M. Cathy Clark of Owensboro, David Clark and wife Cyndi of Nashville, TN, Laura Clark of Nashville, and Simmone Siner (her favorite daughter) of Nashville, and Juli Clark of Owensboro; grandchildren, Sarah Clark Thomas and husband Wes of Louisville, Steffan and Jonah Clark, both of Owensboro, and Charlie Clark of Nashville; sisters, Susie Bosley of Owensboro, Moggie Riney and husband Frank of Owensboro, Theresa “Tweedie” Crawford and husband Jim of Owensboro; brothers, Bill “Brother Gabriel” Monarch of Ojai, CA, and Tom Monarch and wife Wanda of Bagdad, KY; sisters-in-law, Jean Osborne of Santa Ana, CA and Gloria Parrish of Huntington Beach, CA; adopted daughters, Joan Perry of Owensboro and Susan “Flooper” Floyd of Nashville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Thank you to all her family and friends who prayed for her and supported her. A special thank you to Kim Dant for her care and love over the past four years and to Ray and Marlene Aull for mowing and caring for many years. To Dr. Buchanan, nurse practitioner Sue Robertson, Dr. Nadar and staff, Melinda, Misty, and Audrey, and the incredible staff at the hospital especially I.C.U., respiratory, and the floor staff who shepherded her through many visits and on her journey to her heavenly home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with limited attendance. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. There will be no visitation. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The number of those attending the funeral mass for Dotty shall be within current health and safety directives. Everyone shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Also, a special thank you to Father Pat Reynolds, Father Joe Schoettle, and Father Richard Cash, her spiritual shepherds. She gave selflessly, loved hard, worked hard, and prayed even harder. It feels too soon, but Gods timing was perfect. Rest In Peace.
Memorial contributions may be made to Right To Life, P. O. Box 506, Owensboro, KY 42302 or to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4029 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
