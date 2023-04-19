Dorothy Louise McCollam, 91, of Maceo, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was born June 21, 1931, to the late James and Etta Hall. Dorothy loved flowers and enjoyed working in her yard until her health no longer allowed it. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and reading books. She taught Sunday school for many years.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William E. “Bill” McCollam; her son, Ronald McCollam; her grandson, Jarred McCollam; her three brothers, James “Buddy” Hall, Hillary Hall, and John Hall; sisters, Margaret Alice Hall and Martine Richardson; and brother-in-law, Buddy Coleman.
Dorothy is survived by sons, Terry McCollam of Evansville, Indiana, William “Ernie” McCollam, Jr. (Debi) of Owensboro, and Marty McCollam of Maceo; daughter-in-law, Sheila McCollam of Owensboro; sisters, Mary Coleman of Owensboro and Pat Shultz (Leroy) of Renolds Station; nine grandchildren, Chad McCollam (Brooke) of Owensboro, Cari Dahlman (Chris) of Jacksonville, Florida, Brooke Whiteker of Owensboro, Whitnee Youpatoff (Brian) of Owensboro, Mindy Calhoun (Marcus) of Owensboro, Mark McCollam (Amanda) of Owensboro, Katy Hoyos (Santiago) of Senoia, Georgia, Justin McCollam of Williston, North Dakota, and Jordan (fiancee, Betty Jo) McCollam; and 16 great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Payton and Dylan McCollam, Ralee and Macy Calhoun, Braylon and Ashton McCollam, Maddie and Max Dahlman, Garrett and Greysee Whiteker, Ryan and Ian Hoyos, Amelia McCollam and Sutton and Dawson Youpatoff.
The family would like to give a special thank you to caregivers, Jordan and Betty Jo.
The memorial service for Dorothy will be held at noon Friday, April 21, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Tim Hall officiating. Burial to follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
