Dorothy Love Dickinson, 94, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Methodist Hospice in Memphis, Tennessee. Mrs. Dickinson was born in Deeson, Mississippi, on Feb. 13, 1926. She lived in Whitehaven, Tennessee, through 1950, where she graduated from Whitehaven High School in Memphis and continued her education at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She married Edward Hamric in 1947 and lived in Memphis until 1952, when they moved to Owensboro along with their first son.
Mrs. Dickinson worked for Texas Gas and KY Electronics prior to retiring in 1980. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother and provided so much for her children. She will forever be in our hearts and memories.
Mrs. Dickinson was preceded in death by her father, R. C. Love (Shaw, Mississippi) and mother, Beaulah Mosby Love (Whitehaven, Tennessee); as well as her brother, Bob Love of Memphis, Tennessee; husband Edward Hamric (father of her sons); husband Thomas K. Dickinson of Owensboro; and a granddaughter,
Nicole Kay of Germantown, Tennessee.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Janice) Hamric of Katy, Texas, Mike (Suzan) Hamric of Germantown, Tennessee, and Bill Hamric of Owensboro; grandchildren Kimberly H. (Kevin) Cole and their children Emmett Michael and Leo Thomas of Madison, Mississippi, and Christine Halsey; and her daughter, Justice of Katy, Texas.
A private memorial service will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial at Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Settle Memorial UMC, 201 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY or Methodist Hospice Residence, 6416 Quince Road, Memphis, TN 38119.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dorothy Dickinson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented