Dorothy M. “Aunt Mac” Johnson, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the home of her daughter while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Charles Leo and Bertha Wimsatt Thompson. Dorothy was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and retired after 43 years with General Electric and M.P.D. She loved to dance, vacations to Daytona to the beach and ocean, flower gardening and going out to eat. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Thomas Johnson, on May 21, 2006; a granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Wright; her brothers and sisters, James E. Thompson, Harold Thompson, Charles Thompson and Carl D. Thompson, Ida Clark, Nan Reeks and Mary Crump; and a son-in-law, David G. “Dickie” Payne.
Surviving are a daughter, Rebecca Ann “Becky” Payne of Owensboro; a son, David T. Johnson (Maureen “Reenie”) of St. Augustine, Florida; four grandchildren, Stacy Renee Hart (William D.), Glenn Payne and Michelle Greenwell, all of Owensboro, and David Johnson (Lisa) of Central City; 12 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church with entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented