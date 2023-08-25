Dorothy M. Higdon, 84, of Whitesville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Carmel Home. She was born in Daviess County Aug. 23, 1938, to the late Lawrence Edward and Beulah Purcell Martin. Dorothy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was very involved at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with the Young at Heart group, volunteering as an RCIA hostess, as a Eucharistic minister, and helping with special occasion meals at St. Mary of the Woods Rectory. She loved to cook. She retired from General Electric Motor division after 35 years of service. Dorothy had a serving heart and always enjoyed going above and beyond for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Willard, Randall, and June Martin.
Dorothy was married to the late Herman Higdon for 61 years and is survived by her daughters, Denise (the late Johnny) Lanham, Sheila (Martin) Montgomery, and Janet (Curtis) Cates; grandsons, Blake and Clay Montgomery and Grant and Garrick Cates; and her brother, Norman Martin.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 10534 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
