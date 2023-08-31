DRAKESBORO — Dorothy Mae Brooks, 83, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 8:16 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was a homemaker and member of South Carrollton Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Dianna Doss, Teresa (Kevin) Schwallier, and Kelly (Johnny) Cavitt, and son, Bro. Greg (Stephanie) Brooks.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Riverside Baptist Church, Drakesboro. Burial: Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
