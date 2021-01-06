Dorothy Mae Crowe, 87, entered eternal life with her Savior Jesus Christ in heaven, peacefully at the Heartford House, surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. A devout Christian, Dorothy unconditionally brought her concerns and worship to his throne. Despite illness, we will remember her as a spiritual woman of God’s unfading beauty, in which she truly ran a courageous race with a grateful heart. Assuredly, the angels rejoiced at her arrival.
Dorothy came into this world on Dec. 8, 1933, in Owensboro to the late Aria Cosby and Mary Webb Flowers. She retired from the Owensboro school system.
She served faithfully, alongside her son, Clarence, at the House of Jesus Christ Fellowship at Little Flock as senior pastor. She was affectionately called Mom or Pastor Crowe within the community until God called her home.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Crowe; her parents, Aria Cosby and Mary (Leonard) Flowers; her brothers, James Lewis and Jerry Flowers Sr.; and a nephew, Daniel Flowers.
Dorothy Crowe is survived by a son, Clarence “Bobby” Tapp Jr. (Vera); brother Charles Flowers; sisters Shirlene Lewis, Dorothy Erby and Lovie Cosby Pearson; seven grandchildren, Tracy (Billy) Curry, Denisha Shemwell, Deonna (Eric Murphy) Tapp, Gunnar Tapp, Miranda (Donnie Ford) Tapp, Dorothy (Mason) Outerbridge and Elizabeth Tapp; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and spiritual children.
She left a legacy to her family of God’s amazing love and grace. She was an example to all who knew her. We look forward to the day we will be reunited in Heaven.
Private services will be 1 p.m. Saturday with livestreaming on At Little Flock House of Jesus Christ Fellowship’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home.
Dorothy’s family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. McCoy and the staffs of Owensboro Health and Heartford House. A very special thanks to her sister, Shirlene Lewis, for her time, patience and loving care.
