Dorothy Mae Hamilton, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. She was born July 25, 1931, in Stanley to the late George and Leonna Williams Hamilton. Dorothy was a licensed practical nurse and retired from St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach, California, after 32 years. She loved traveling, reading and spending time with her family and friends. She also was preceded in death by a niece, Rochelle James.
Surviving are her sister, Margaret James of Owensboro; a half-sister, Sally Pearl Winstead of Owensboro; two nieces, Consuelo Osborne and husband Lee of Owensboro and Charlene Antolino of San Diego, California; a nephew, William James of Owensboro; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; four great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and cousins.
A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Kendall Home, 193 Phillips Court, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family of Dorothy Hamilton can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
