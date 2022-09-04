Dorothy Mae Hope, 91, of Greenville died on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
She was born in Muhlenberg County on Sept. 10, 1930, the daughter of Hershel Lear and Dora Elizabeth Mayes Lear. She was a housewife and a homemaker. She was a member of Joines Chapel General Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and she enjoyed cooking for her family and working on the family farm.
Mrs. Hope was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Sep Hope, in 2011, and a sister, Eula Dell Jones, in 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville conducted by the Rev. Mike Humphries. Burial will follow at Joines Chapel General Baptist Church Cemetery in Elkton.
She is survived by one son, Donnie (Joyce) Hope of Greenville; three daughters, Barbara McCain of Greenville; Judy Kemp of Hopkinsville; Debbie (Gerry) Johnson of Hopkinsville; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Humphries; Stacey (Rick) Jennings; Jared Kemp; Donna Hope; Haley (Kyle) Geary; Jacob (Ariel) Johnson; six great grandchildren, Morgan Humphries, Emery Jennings, Lily Geary, Wyatt Geary, Weston Geary, Collier Johnson.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville until time of funeral.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented