CENTRAL CITY — Dorothy Mae Martin, 94, of Central City, died at 10:12 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Martin was born Nov. 28, 1925, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Life Christian Center in Madisonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bertha Carroll; brother James Carroll; and sister Thelma Davis.
She is survived by her son, Terry (Jackie) Logsdon; grandchildren Amy (Rob) Caldwell and Terry Lee (Madeline) Logsdon; great-grandchildren Caden Byars, Jace Caldwell, Austin Caldwell, Tyler Logsdon, Eloise Logsdon and Bickett Logsdon; and sister Joyce (Johnney) Elieff.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Dr. Jeff Elieff officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented