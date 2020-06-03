Dorothy Marie Casey, 80, of Philpot, passed away on Monday, June 2, 2020, at her home. She was born February 18, 1940 in Daviess County to the late Ernest and Zelma Johnson Foster. Dorothy lived in Winter Haven, Florida for 32 years where she worked as a dental hygienist. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved animals, horse racing, water skiing, boating, and the outdoors. Dorothy always had a very unusual sense of humor.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Casey on May 25, 2003; and a brother, Maurice Foster on October 3, 1985.
Surviving are a daughter, Jane Hamilton of Philpot; a son, Ricky Hamilton of Philpot; a stepson, Ernie Casey; and wife Judy of Lawrenceburg; two step-grandchildren, Mark Casey and wife Jessica and Jeff Casey; a sister, Jean Kelly of Philpot; a brother, Darrell Foster of Whitesville; nephews, John Foster and wife Julie, Brian Foster, and Barry Foster; a niece, Chancely Quadri and husband Habeeb; three great-nephews, and four great-nieces.
The funeral service for Dorothy Marie Casey will be private. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation for Dorothy Casey shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Owensboro-Daviess Co. Humane Society, P. O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
