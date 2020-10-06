Dorothy Marie Richards Brown, 90, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Wellington Parc. Born Sept. 22, 1930, in Hancock County to the late Johnnie Richards and Ethel Smith Richards, Dorothy graduated from Beechmont High School. She was employed with both G.E. and MPD in shipping and retired in 1993. Dorothy loved to travel with her sisters and visited over 75% of the states including Hawaii as well as Europe. She was social and very outgoing and social and active in her church with VBS, kids programs, and organizing hospitality dinners. Dorothy was a Kentucky Colonel and president of the Senior Babe Ruth League. She loved, planning and attending high school reunions and G.E. retirement dinners. Dorothy enjoyed working in her yard, taking family pictures, and UK basketball.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown also was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Milner S. Brown in 2005; sister, Launa Medley; brothers, Bobby J. Richards and Johnnie L. “Bill” Richards.
Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Richard Darrell Brown and Gary S. Brown (Deanna Estes), both of Owensboro; daughter-in-law, Judy M. Brown; grandson, Rick Brown; stepgrandchildren, Trent, Kaylen, Breanna, and Beth; sister, Linda Gay Hook (Eugene); sisters-in-law, Jeanette Richards and Dean Richards; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service with limited attendance at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the Governor’s mandate. For the visitation please enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wing Ave. Baptist Church, 628 Wing Ave, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Dementia Society of America PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
