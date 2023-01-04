Dorothy Matlock Stith, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehab. She was born Mar. 9, 1926, in Des Arc, Arkansas to the late Ira and Alice Pean Matlock. Dorothy was a longtime member of Buena Vista Baptist Church where she participated in the Fidelis Sunday School class. She was formerly employed with General Electric where she worked for over 20 years. Dorothy was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Acacia Chapter 46. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and camping at Barkley Lake.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Phelps Stith, and her brothers, Lawrence, Edward, and Paul Matlock.
She is survived by her children, Anna Kay (David) Dykes, Ettagene (Mark) Hayden, and Phil Stith; her grandchildren, Claire Bennett, Aimee Keller, Katie Dykes, and Tori Boeck; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Life Community Church ROCK Ministry, Attn: Aimee Hayden.
Memories and messages of condolence may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented