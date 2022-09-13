LEWISPORT — Dorothy Merle Pryor, 88, of Lewisport went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Dorothy Merle Wilson was born November 8, 1933, in Calhoun to the late Barney and Myrtie D. King Wilson and was married to Eugene Franklin Pryor October 27, 1956. Dorothy Merle was a homemaker, earlier worked at General Electric in Owensboro, the former Houchens IGA in Lewisport, and was a member of the Holiness Faith. She enjoyed gardening, working on her crafts, crocheting, quilting, and spending time outdoors.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy Merle was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Frank Pryor, who died December 7, 2021, and by two sisters, Geraldine Ford and Judy Baughn.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet Bryant (Donald) of Hawesville; two grandchildren, Lacey Bryant (Aaron Hagman) of Gallatin, Tennessee and Logan Bryant (Taylor) of Hawesville; a great-grandson, Jordan Royce Bryant, with another great-grandchild on the way; a brother-in-law, Ed Ford of Fairborn, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Joan Pryor of Beverly Hills, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Dorothy Merle’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Dorothy Merle’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The Dorothy Merle Pryor family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
