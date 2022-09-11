BEECHMONT — Dorothy Michelle Dukes, 38, of Beechmont, died on Sept. 8, 2022, in Brownsville, Tennessee. She was born on Feb. 2, 1984, in Muhlenberg County. She was a cook/waitress for Huddle House. She is preceded in death by her father, David Dukes Sr., and great-grandparents, Dorothy and Harold Rice.
She was survived by her children, Natasha Bratcher, Christian Dukes, Damisha Dukes and Natavian Dukes; grandchildren, Kyler, Adley, Raelynn, Adam and Edward; brother, David; sisters, Crystal Dukes, Starla Ezell and Heather Sigar; several nieces and nephews; and mother, Glenda Dukes.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday Sept. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating, and the burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented