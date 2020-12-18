Dorothy Moore, 94, of Owensboro, resided at Riverside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Hermitage Manor and passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. She was born in Browder on Aug. 8, 1926, to Floyd D. and Hallie Greathouse Hope. Dorothy was employed at Mudd’s Furniture as a furniture refinisher for 25 years. Dorothy was a member of Nickel Ridge Holiness Church. She was a selfless and strong woman. She loved her children, grandchildren, her church and church family, all people and life. Dorothy enjoyed working with her flower garden and fishpond.
Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Moore Sr., in 2011; her daughter, Mae English; her grandson, Nick Durbin; and her siblings, Hilda Morris, J.D. Hope and Darlene Wilson.
Dorothy is survived by her children, James LeRoy (Carole) Moore Jr., Eloise Heep, Joyce English, Ben (Brenda) Moore and Marvin (Charolette) Moore; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Joyce Bean, Jean Mattingly and Floyd Hope.
Private services will be Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends who wish to honor Dorothy at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Dorothy Moore and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
