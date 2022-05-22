Dorothy Nell Dukes, 90, died Friday at her daughter’s home, Georgia Nell, who lovingly cared for her in her final years at Bloomington, Indiana. She was a member of Lone Star General Baptist Church.
She is survived by five daughters, Wanda (Leslie) Harper, Brenda (Donnie) Pendley, Carolyn “Jeanie” Dragoo, Teresa (Steve) Graham, Georgia Nell (Howard) James; one son, Wallace Dukes; one son-in-law, Royce Dukes; two sisters, Bernice Wagoner and Marianna McGhee.
Celebration of her life: 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery.
Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Cherry Grove Cemetery Fund c/o Kevin L. Bandy, 6141 St.Rt. 171, Greenville, KY 42345 or Lone Star General Baptist Church.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
