CENTRAL CITY — Dorothy Nell Murphy passed away quietly of natural causes at her daughter Karen’s home in Sarasota, Florida, on Sunday morning, March 29, 2020. She was 93 years old and was born July 30, 1926, at her home on West Third Street in Central City.
She was the daughter of Herbert and Ethel Doss Humphrey of Central City. Her husband, Bill Murphy, sister Aileen Elizabeth and brothers Hershel, Harold and Herbert Jr. all preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David Murphy of Saratoga Springs, Utah; and daughters Celia Jane Taylor of Central City and Karen Elizabeth Gant of Sarasota, Florida; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was beloved by all who knew her, and many thought she was the kindest person they knew. She was a member of the Cleaton Baptist Church. Dorothy was a retired homemaker and employee of Stewart’s IGA.
A traditional funeral was not held because of the nationwide virus pandemic. Karen Gant held her own memorial service in Florida and her ashes are being held by family in Central City. A memorial service will be held at some time in the future for family, friends and anyone who wants to attend. Dorothy’s grave site is in Fairmount Cemetery in Central City beside her husband, Bill Murphy.
