CENTRAL CITY — Dorothy Nell Settle Stirsman joined her husband, W.A. Stirsman, in their eternal home on February 21, 2022. She was 95 years old and was born on June 18, 1926. Dorothy was a resident of Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation in Greenville, and a prior resident of the Cherry Hill community in Central City. During World War II, she was an emergency school teacher at Cherry Hill School. She also worked at General Electric in Owensboro for 35 years. She was a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church all her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Winnie Settle; and sisters and their spouses, Dovie (Zeke) Rickard and Lovie (Hugh Jr.) Gish.
Survivors include her sister, Betty (Hershel, deceased) Carter; son, Bill (Kaye) Stirsman and daughter, Jennifer (Sam, deceased) Sears; grandchildren, Tracy (Scott) Osborne, Jason (Amy) Sears, Stacy (Brian) Shoemaker, and Kelly (Dale) Vanover; great-grandchildren, Lily, John, Jackson, Kayelin, and Seth Osborne, Sophia and Noah Sears, and Vivien Vanover; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial in Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Cherry Hill Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
