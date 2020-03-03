GRAHAM — Dorothy Nell Whitaker Rose, 86, of Graham died on March 2, 2020. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church. She taught special education.
Survivors include her daughters, Janet Wright and Judy Rose; one sister, Margaret Wells; three brothers, Jimmy Whitaker, Buddy Whitaker, and Bill Whitaker.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Unity Cemetery in Graham. Visitation: From 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, until time of service at Gary’s Funeral Home.
