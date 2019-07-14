Dorothy Marie Galloway Newton Schell, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 13, 1929, in St. Joseph to the late Estill and Katherine Turner Galloway. Dorothy was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and retired from General Electric and MPD after a total of 41 years.
When she retired in 1989, she volunteered for four years at Burns Elementary School. She later was invited by her friend, Ann Gray, to join in and learn to quilt and eventually thought this was amazing and now a lot of her hand-made things are everywhere, including Germany, Holland and Florida. She became involved in quilting with the Masonville Methodist Quilting Club and the Maceo Quilting Club. On Jan. 21, 2001, Catherine Roberts, Sue Lanham, Alice Cole and Dorothy started the one and only quilting club at Blessed Mother. She quilted with them until August 2010. Dorothy also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, was a master flower and vegetable gardener, and refinished furniture and cane chairs.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husbands, William David Newton in November 1965 and Herman Joe Schell on July 11, 2004; a daughter, Phylis Yvonne Newton Ragland on Sept. 5, 2011; her son, James David Newton on Sept. 5, 2017; a grandson, William Calvin Whaley on Oct. 1, 2000; and her brothers and sisters, Wilbur Charles Galloway, Joseph Stanislaus Galloway, Katherine Estelle Edwards, Mary Joan Schell, Frances Geraldine Goetz and Mary Gladys Webster. Dorothy was the last one surviving of all her brothers and sisters. Also preceding her in death was a special quilting friend, Catherine Roberts.
Surviving are a daughter, Wilhemenia Dianne Newton Hamilton and husband Tony of Philpot; six grandchildren, Rachel Dianne Hamilton and fiancé Wes Higdon, Dana Erin Hamilton, William Corey Newton, Emily Lynn Newton Whitfield, Patricia Whaley Sewell and Katherine Yvonne Burnette; seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her very special friends, Alice Cole and Judy Critcheloe.
The funeral Mass for Dorothy Schell will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Special Olympics, c/o Kim Johnson, 352 Hill Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family of Dorothy Schell can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
