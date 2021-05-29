BEAVER DAM — Dorothy P. Bennett, 86, of Beaver Dam, went to her heavenly home Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson. She was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Robards, to the late Warren and Lucille Ligon Poole. Dorothy was a devoted member of Liberty United Methodist Church, and she retired from Ohio County High School, where she worked as a secretary. She served as an Ohio County magistrate and was a member of the Beaver Dam Women’s Club and the Ohio County Homemakers Association.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alva C. Bennett; three brothers, Charles Poole, James Poole and Mims Poole; two half-brothers, Virgil Poole and Raymond Poole; and one half-sister, Ruth Poole.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories with her children, Kelly (Kelly) Bennett of Henderson and Shannon (J. Richard) Montgomery of Linton, Indiana; one brother, Leroy (Betty) Poole of Henderson; three sisters, Helen Harris of Owensboro, Hallie Denton of Robards and Nell (Jerry) Hobgood of Sebree; and one sister-in-law, Brenda Poole of Evansville, Indiana. Dorothy was blessed with six grandchildren, Kanon Bennett, Kaylee Bennett, Joel (Heather) Montgomery, Ashton (Andrew) Shetler, Erica (Brandon) Richmond and Andrew Day; and three great-grandchildren, Everly Montgomery, Grayson Montgomery and Charlotte Shetler.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Mike Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Dorothy’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Liberty United Methodist Church, 2433 Liberty Road, Beaver Dam, KY 42320 or St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
