ROCKPORT, Ind. — Dorothy P. Evans, 92, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville, Indiana.
She was a member of Larkin Baptist Church. She had worked at Toppers Restaurant and the Executive Inn.
Survivors include her siblings, Norman Lindsey and his wife, Suzette, Kathy McDurmon and her husband, Jim, and Gyneth Taylor.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
