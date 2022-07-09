Dorothy P. Stallings, 87, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born September 23, 1934, in Owensboro to the late Paul and Catherine Kamuf Phillips. Dorothy worked in the offices at BB&T for many years. She attended Immaculate Catholic Church and was a member of the bereavement team. Dorothy also spent many hours volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Head; daughter, Judy (David) Dampier; and nephew, Shad Powers.
Those left to cherish Dorothy’s memory are her children, David (Diane) Stallings and Dennis (Sandi Ricke) Stallings; daughter-in-law, Sharon Stallings; grandchildren, Chris (Tracy) Stallings, Nick (Joanna) Stallings, Keith (Jennifer) Stallings, Andrew Dampier, Ryan Stallings, and Jarod (Brooke) Boling; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan presiding. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, both at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation, c/o Community Foundation of Louisville, 325 W. Main St., Suite 1110, Louisville, KY 40202 or to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation, c/o Community Foundation of Louisville, 325 W. Main St., Suite 1110, Louisville, KY 40202 or to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
