GARFIELD — Dorothy Payne, 91, of Garfield died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Garfield Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors: children, Barbara Dowell, Rogie Payne, Harold “Junie” Payne, Jr., and Rebecca Cain.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Garfield Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Garfield Baptist Church or Garfield Cemetery.
Commented