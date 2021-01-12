Dorothy Proctor, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her home. She was born in Drakesboro, on June 3, 1944, to the late Charles and Louise Hoops Arnold. Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of Grace Chapel Church of God. She loved everyone she met, to know her was to love her, she made the best banana pudding, loved southern gospel music, yard sales, and thrift store shopping.
Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Proctor, in 2016; her siblings, Eva Lipinski, Wanda Sprague, Linda Reynolds, Calvin Arnold, Sue Shivley; and many other loved ones.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Karen (Joseph) Eylicio, Tammy (Keith) Leachman, John Wootton, Anita (Rob) Crisp, all of Owensboro, Peggy Willis, of Utica, and Lora (Larry) Henderson, of Houston, Georgia; 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; her siblings, James (Nancy) Arnold, of Georgetown, Brenda Bidwell, of Owensboro, and Maxine Louden of Richland, Indiana.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
